WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing and cold

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gradually clearing and cold Friday night. Lows form the low-30s in the northwest suburbs to upper-40s by the lakefront.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Saturday: After a sunny start, increasing clouds with late-day showers. High: 58, Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 57

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer with rain to the north. High: 78, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 71, Low: 58

Wednesday: mostly sunny, warm and breezy. High: 80, Low: 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. High: 72, Low: 57

Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 74, Low: 55

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NW suburbs clean up after strong storms leave thousands without power
Severe storms blow through, damage trees in Chicago area
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
Florence update: Florence floods prompt new evacuations
More Weather
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Kavanaugh Vote: Trump orders supplemental FBI investigation, GOP agrees to delay Senate vote
Melisa Reidy-Russell, ex-wife of Addison Russell, says she wanted to wait until after divorce to speak out
Body found outside Lake Street adult business near Roselle
Jumping rat captures Cubs fans' hearts at Wrigley Field
Deerfield man who stabbed wife to death denied bail
Officer who shot, killed 25-year-old as he ran away charged with homicide
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
Show More
Chicago woman accused of trying to drown 3-year-old son
Kavanaugh wrongly claimed he could drink legally in Md.
Calif. hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Video: Gunmen pull 3-year-old away from father, shoot him in NY
More News