Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing, chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing and chilly overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 56

Thursday: Nice temperatures with some evening showers. High: 74, Low: 64

Friday: Rainy, storms possible. High: 68, Low: 40

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 39

Sunday: Still chilly. High: 57, Low: 41




Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 teens tried to sexually assault 12-year-old girl in Cragin alley
2 killed in Gary house fire
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Police look for 2 men in Kansas bar shooting that killed 4
Mail truck stolen in Belmont Heights: witnesses
Family, friends say goodbye to Harvey girl killed by stray bullet
Show More
Scuba diver critically injured in Lake Michigan
Police investigate after witness in Amber Guyger's trial killed
Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Rogers Park: police
Oakland Raiders claim 24-21 win over Chicago Bears in London
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
More TOP STORIES News