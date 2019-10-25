Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing, cold with frost Friday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing and cold Friday night with frost and freezing inland. Lows in the 30s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with afternoon and evening rain. High: 54, Low: 46
Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 60, Low: 40
Monday: Partly sunny, colder to the north. High: 53, Low: 38
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, clearing. High: 47, Low: 34
Wednesday: Cloudy with rain returning. High: 44, Low: 40
Thursday: Cold and rainy Halloween. High: 46, Low: 35
Friday: Mostly cloudy with possible wintry mix. High: 44, Low: 28
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News