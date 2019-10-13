Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing, frost overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing with frost overnight, especially inland. Lows in the lower 30s.

Monday: Sunny, early frost. High: 53, Low: 40

Tuesday: Warmer, with a few showers. High: 64, Low: 44

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 52, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Nice, warm. High: 64, Low: 52

Saturday: Mild, some early showers. High: 69, Low: 51

Sunday: Showers, possible thunderstorms. High: 65, Low: 57



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
