Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing skies but very cold Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing skies but very cold Monday night, with wind chills making it feel up to 10 degrees below zero. Lows in the single digits to low-teens.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 21, Low: 9
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 21
Thursday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 32, Low: 18
Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 35, Low: 24
Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 27
Sunday: Cloudy but dry. High: 40, Low: 30
Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 42, Low: 35
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News