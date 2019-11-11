Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing skies but very cold Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing skies but very cold Monday night, with wind chills making it feel up to 10 degrees below zero. Lows in the single digits to low-teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Sunny, very cold. High: 21, Low: 9

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow late. High: 29, Low: 21

Thursday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 32, Low: 18

Friday: Sunny, a little warmer. High: 35, Low: 24

Saturday: Sunny and quiet. High: 37, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy but dry. High: 40, Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 42, Low: 35



