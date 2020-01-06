Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clearing, winds diminish later

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clearing, with winds diminishing later overnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Sunny and quiet. High: 41, Low: 28

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, still mild. High: 40, Low: 18

Wednesday: Cold, morning flurries. High: 29, Low: 21

Thursday: Partly cloudy, rain. High: 47, Low: 44

Friday: Periods of rain. High: 50, Low: 34

Saturday: Snow, wintry mix possible. High: 34, Low: 16

Sunday: Dry. High: 34, Low: 26



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
