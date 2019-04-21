CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, not as chilly Sunday night. Lows in the upper-50s.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. High: 78, Low: 53
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with early rain. High: 60, Low: 37
Wednesday: Near 60 by the lake. High: 61, Low: 43
Thursday: Late day storms. High: 72, Low: 49
Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 44
Saturday Evening showers. High: 64, Low: 43
Sunday: Near 60 by the lake. High: 61, Low: 46
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increase, not as chilly Sunday night
TOP STORIES
Show More