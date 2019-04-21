Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increase, not as chilly Sunday night

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase, not as chilly Sunday night. Lows in the upper-50s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. High: 78, Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with early rain. High: 60, Low: 37

Wednesday: Near 60 by the lake. High: 61, Low: 43

Thursday: Late day storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 44

Saturday Evening showers. High: 64, Low: 43

Sunday: Near 60 by the lake. High: 61, Low: 46



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
