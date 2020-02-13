Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increase, snow falls overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Becoming cloudy overnight, snow after 2 a.m. Lows around 30.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.



Tuesday: Sunny, very windy. High: 48, Low: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, light snow early. High: 47, Low: 33

Thursday: Mild, warm. High: 54, Low: 32

Friday: Cloudy and windy, cooling down. High: 39, Low: 26

Saturday: Sunny and nice. High: 47, Low: 37

Sunday: Some clouds, mild. High: 55, Low: 43

Monday: Rainy. High: 48, Low: 32



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
U Chicago Medical Center treating suspected COVID-19 case
Man shot to death during Roseland basketball game: CPD
Super Tuesday live coverage: Sanders, Biden fight to shape Dem race
State panel recommends Blagojevich be disbarred
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
2 drown as man tries to save sister-in-law from lake
9 hit with weapon, drug charges in Addison gang bust
Show More
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Chicago Archdiocese makes changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
Congress held up on how to make eventual COVID-19 vaccine affordable for everyone
World's best squash players compete for $500,000 prize at Windy City Open
Trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Bauer begins
More TOP STORIES News