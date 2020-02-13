Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increase, snow falls overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5982939" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Becoming cloudy overnight, snow after 2 a.m. Lows around 30.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, very windy. High: 48, Low: 31: Partly cloudy, light snow early. High: 47, Low: 33: Mild, warm. High: 54, Low: 32: Cloudy and windy, cooling down. High: 39, Low: 26: Sunny and nice. High: 47, Low: 37: Some clouds, mild. High: 55, Low: 43: Rainy. High: 48, Low: 32