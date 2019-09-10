Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increase, storms mainly late Tuesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase with storms mainly late Tuesday night. Lows in the upper-60s.

Wednesday: Hot, isolated storms. High: 88, Low: 69

Thursday: Few storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Friday: Storms end early. High: 78, Low: 57

Saturday: Mild, low humidity. High: 80, Low: 65

Sunday: Warmer, morning showers. High: 84, Low: 69

Monday: Hot and sunny. High: 87, Low: 68

Tuesday: Hot, mostly sunny. High: 89, Low: 70



