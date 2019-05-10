Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increasing, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increasing later and chilly Friday night. Lows in the upper-30s to mid-40s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Saturday: Rain possible south. High: 58, Low: 43
Sunday: Light rain, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 42
Monday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: 61, Low: 38
Tuesday: Nice! High: 70, Low: 52
Wednesday: Showers and storms. High: 68, Low: 42
Thursday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 71, Low: 50
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 70, Low: 52
