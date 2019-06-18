Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds increasing, late shower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increasing and a late shower is expected Tuesday night. Lows in the mid-50s to low-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 72, Low: 54

Thursday: Showers early then clearing. High: 71, Low: 51

Friday: Cloudy but warm, showers by evening. High: 77, Low: 64

Saturday: Cloudy with hit-or-miss storms. High: 85, Low: 68

Sunday Cloudy, humid with a few showers and storms. High: 83, Low: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny but morning showers. High: 79, Low: 62

Tuesday: Warm and mainly dry. High: 82, Low: 64


