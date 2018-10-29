WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds, rain, and warmer temps Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and rainy but warmer Tuesday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 62, Low: 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mainly dry for trick-or-treaters. High: 57, Low: 41

Thursday: Partly sunny. High: 54, Low: 35

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers late. High: 49, Low: 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 49, Low: 37

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High: 52, Low: 44

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered rain. High: 54, Low: 45


