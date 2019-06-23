Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds, storms moving in

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudier with a chance of showers and storms late.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday Few showers and storms. High: 79, Low: 68

Monday: Showers, storms end. High: 78, Low: 65

Tuesday: Warmer, storm at night. High: 83, Low: 67

Wednesday: Warmest this season. High: 85, Low: 64

Thursday: Heating up. High: 87, Low: 69

Friday: Hot with a stray storm. High: 90, Low: 70

Saturday: Hot. Storms possible. High: 89, Low: 72


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
