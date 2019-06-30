Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds, storms return Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with storms returning late Sunday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Heat index near 100. High: 93, Low: 72

Tuesday: Hot. Few storms. High: 91, Low: 71

Wednesday: Still stormy. High: 88, Low: 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms for the 4th of July. High: 89, Low: 72

Friday: More storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Saturday: Finally dry. High: 79, Low: 64

Sunday Less humid. High: 77, Low: 62


