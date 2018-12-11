WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds will increase

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clouds will increase with lows in the mid-30s. Overnight, freezing rain will change to snow, which is expected to last into Wednesday morning.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Morning wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27
Thursday: Evening rain. High: 40, Low: 34

Friday: Morning rain. High: 42, Low: 32

Saturday: Some sun. High: 44, Low: 30

Sunday: Quiet. High: 43, Low: 28

Monday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 22

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
More than 20 million in path of major winter storm in the South
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
More Weather
Top Stories
Lyft driver accused of sexually harassing 17-year-old passenger on ride to Lyons
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
Mayor calls for gas tax increase to pay for transportation infrastructure
Evanston cop joined DEA to help Puerto Rican drug gang: feds
Ex-banker gets 4 years for stealing more than $325K from elderly
Life recommended for man who killed woman at white nationalist rally
Lawsuit alleges city of Chicago discriminated against tent city homeless
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
Show More
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Chicago
Strasbourg shooting: 4 dead, several wounded as French officials open terror probe
Indiana HS football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader, affidavit says
Chicago Community Kitchen program helps with kitchen, life skills
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
More News