Chicago AccuWeather: Clouds will increase

CHICAGO (WLS) --Clouds will increase with lows in the mid-30s. Overnight, freezing rain will change to snow, which is expected to last into Wednesday morning.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Morning wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 27
Thursday: Evening rain. High: 40, Low: 34
Friday: Morning rain. High: 42, Low: 32
Saturday: Some sun. High: 44, Low: 30
Sunday: Quiet. High: 43, Low: 28
Monday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 25
Tuesday: Sunny. High: 38, Low: 22
