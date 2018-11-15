Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and breezy Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs near 40 Friday.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 40, Low: 30
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 35, Low: 25
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 34, Low: 22
Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 37, Low: 25
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 42, Low: 30
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 42, Low: 30
Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 35
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.