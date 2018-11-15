WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and breezy Friday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs near 40 Friday.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 40, Low: 30

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. High: 35, Low: 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 34, Low: 22

Monday: Mostly sunny and still cold. High: 37, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 42, Low: 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and a little warmer. High: 42, Low: 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 48, Low: 35


