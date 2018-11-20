Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and breezy

WEATHER

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Still cold on Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday:Still cold. High: 35, Low: 24
Thursday: Dry. High: 38, Low: 31

Friday:Breezy, with rain late. High: 47, Low: 40

Saturday: Breezy with morning rain. High: 49, Low: 38

Sunday: PM rain then snow late. High: 47, Low: 36

Monday: Windy with snow showers. High: 30, Low: 19

Tuesday: Cold. High: 26, Low: 17


