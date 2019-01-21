WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold, but temps rising

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Clouds increase and temperatures rise later Monday night. Lows from single digits to the low teens.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Tuesday: Winter weather advisory for snow, sleet, freezing rain through the afternoon commute. High: 36, Low: 34

Wednesday: Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 37, Low: 10

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 24, Low: -7

Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 7, Low: -3

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 25, Low: 18

Monday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 32, Low: 10

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm
PHOTOS: Super blood wolf moon seen across the world
More Weather
Top Stories
Pastor's daughter, 12, killed after snow fort collapse outside Arlington Heights church
Jayme Closs rescued herself. Should she get the reward money?
Ice Castles opening in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this week
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday for snow, sleet and freezing rain
Rockets agree to deal Carmelo Anthony and cash to Chicago Bulls
VIDEO: Orphaned bear cubs moved to winter dens in Colorado
Trump offer doesn't budge Democrats on government shutdown day 31
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Show More
Firefighters rescue golden retriever that fell through ice
Suspect falls through ice while running from CPD
Police investigate new development in murder of 2 girls in Delphi, Ind.
Community service, celebration mark MLK Day in Chicago
More News