Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold Thursday

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and cold Thursday with some morning flurries possible and a high of 29.

Thursday: Cloudy and cold. High: 29, Low: 14

Friday: Some sun. High: 26, Low: 16

Saturday: Dry and sunny. High: 33, Low: 21

Sunday: Some sun. High: 36, Low: 23

Monday: Dry. High: 37, Low: 24

Tuesday: Breezy. High: 40, Low: 26

Wednesday: Rain late. High: 41, Low: 29


