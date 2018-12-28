WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries on Saturday. Highs in the low- to mid-30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 32, Low: 22

Sunday: Mild with lots of sunshine. High: 40, Low: 30

Monday: Cloudy and cold with rain. High: 39, Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, colder and breezy. High: 32, Low: 16

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. High: 26, Low: 18

Thursday: Sunny and milder. High: 38, Low: 27

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 44, Low: 29

