Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and colder with rain, snow mix Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a rain and snow mix Friday, and colder. Highs around 40.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Rain and snow mix. High: 40, Low: 26
Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27
Sunday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 42, Low: 28
Monday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 26
Tuesday: Not as chilly: 44, Low: 32
Wednesday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 32
Thursday: Warming up. High: 49, Low: 31
