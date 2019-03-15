Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and colder with rain, snow mix Friday

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with a rain and snow mix Friday, and colder. Highs around 40.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Friday: Rain and snow mix. High: 40, Low: 26

Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 42, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 26

Tuesday: Not as chilly: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Showers. High: 47, Low: 32

Thursday: Warming up. High: 49, Low: 31



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pregnant postal worker missing from South Side since October 2018
Woman attacked from behind, sexually assaulted on North Side, police say
Police: 1 in custody, many dead in New Zealand mosque shootings
Possible tornado touches down in NW Indiana
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
Gambino mob boss Frank Cali gunned down in NY gangland hit
Butterball recalls ground turkey due to salmonella concerns
Show More
Dogs force-fed pesticides in lab testing, Humane Society says
Newlywed Chance the Rapper expecting 2nd child
Chicago Cubs are 4th most in-demand MLB team, according to StubHub
Court rules gun maker can be sued over Sandy Hook shooting
Bill to raise tobacco sale age to 21 in Illinois heads to governor's desk
More TOP STORIES News