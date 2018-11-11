WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Light snow Monday evening far south. Highs in 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Flurries south. High: 36, Low: 20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 29, Low: 19

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 37, Low: 27

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 44, Low: 31

Friday: Sprinkle or flurries. High: 43, Low: 26

Saturday: Snow in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 24

Sunday: Still cold. High: 35, Low: 17


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
Cold temperatures, strong winds hit Chicago
More Weather
Top Stories
Midlothian police officer shoots bouncer at Robbins night club
Hobart man charged in death of his 80-year-old father
Robin Thicke among celebs to lose homes in Woolsey Fire
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
March held after 3 racist, anti-Semitic incidents at Oak Park and River Forest High School
Pabst, MillerCoors head to trial to settle a contract dispute
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
Show More
World leaders gather in Paris a century after WWI armistice
Driver flees scene of crash that injured 5 in Loop
Man shot during brawl in Greektown
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 111,000 acres with 25 percent containment
More News