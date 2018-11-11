Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool

Light snow Monday evening far south. Highs in 30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourFlurries south. High: 36, Low: 20Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 29, Low: 19Sunny and chilly. High: 37, Low: 27Sunny and warmer. High: 44, Low: 31Sprinkle or flurries. High: 43, Low: 26Snow in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 24Still cold. High: 35, Low: 17