Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and cool on Monday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cool, dry and quiet. High: 57, Low: 42

Tuesday: Light rain. High: 58, Low: 51

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High: 78, Low: 63

Thursday: Warm with brief storms. High: 83, Low: 69

Friday: Warm and summer-like. High: 80, Low: 70

Saturday: Warm with few storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Sunday: Few storms. High: 79, Low: 63


