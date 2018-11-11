Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Sunday

Cloudy and cool weather Sunday with below average temperatures. High of 39.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy, dry and windy. High: 39, Low: 25Flurries south. High: 34, Low: 20Mostly sunny, cold and windy. High: 27, Low: 17Sunny and chilly. High: 37, Low: 27Sunny and warmer. High: 44, Low: 31Sprinkle or flurries. High: 43, Low: 26Snow in Indiana. High: 34, Low: 24