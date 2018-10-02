Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly cloudy and cool on Tuesday. Highs in the upper 60s.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 68, Low: 63
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm, summer-like. High: 83, Low: 70
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain early. High: 66, Low: 50
Friday: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 72, Low: 62
Saturday: Warm with storms at night. High: 82, Low: 58
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 72, Low: 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 75, Low: 62
