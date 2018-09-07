WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with rain mainly south on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and cool with rain mainly south on Friday. The focus for this rain will be along and south of I-88.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers mainly south. High: 72, Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy with morning rain possible. High: 71, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75, Low: 55
Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 65

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Tropical Depression Gordon
Hurricane Florence now Category 3, could pose threat to East Coast
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florida child killed by falling tree as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl, 13, forced into van, sexually assaulted in Morgan Park
Surveillance images released in deadly West Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Woman attacked while entering West Town workplace
Teen gun violence activist fatally shot on South Side
US Defense Secretary Mattis makes surprise visit to war-weary Kabul
Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds, GoFundMe says
Student's sign language interpreter unavailable after CPS transfers him
Ex-Trump aide, Chicagoan George Papadopoulos faces sentencing in lying case
Show More
Police pursuit ends with crash at Guaranteed Rate Field
Judge finds CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke violated bail
AG Madigan calls for price comparison on electric bills
Saudi attack helicopter crash kills American trainer originally from Lockport
More News