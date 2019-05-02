Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and fog with spotty rain Thursday afternoon

EMBED <>More Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and fog with spotty rain Thursday afternoon. Highs in the low 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.



Here's your 7-day weather forecast.



Thursday: Cloudy, with more storms and showers. High: 50, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny and finally dry. High: 58, Low: 42

Saturday Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 62, Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance of rain late. High: 70, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny with isolated rain. High: 70, Low: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 47

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High: 60, Low: 48



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AJ Freund: Disturbing details of Crystal Lake boy's death revealed in new documents
More rain falls Thursday as flooding concerns grow in suburbs
IB Metra Heritage Corridor line delayed after body found on tracks
Pregnant teen missing since last week
Prop chicken brought to House hearing in Barr's absence
5 in custody after car break-ins reported at Loop garage
Judge asked to recuse himself from petition to appoint special prosecutor in Jussie Smollett case
Show More
VIDEO: Dodger fan loses fries, pizza trying to catch 2 foul balls
Star Wars characters bring smiles to Advocate Children's Hospital
Students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting will receive degrees
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Facebook announces new 'Secret Crush' feature
More TOP STORIES News