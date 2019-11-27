Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and very windy Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with very strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph. Highs in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: AccuWeather Alert: Mostly cloudy, wind gusts up to 60 mph. High: 44, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High: 39, Low: 36

Friday: Scattered rain. High: 41, Low: 35

Saturday: Windy, rainy at times. High: 45, Low: 44

Sunday: Windy with scattered snow showers. High: 42, Low: 29

Monday: Mostly clear, lake effect snow possible in NW Indiana. High: 36, Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly clear and quiet. High: 40, Low: 32



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
