Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and warm with storms late Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and warm Monday with storms late and highs near 80.

Monday: Partly cloudy with storms late. High: 78, Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler with early rain. High: 60, Low: 37

Wednesday: Near 60 by the lake. High: 61, Low: 43

Thursday: Late day storms. High: 72, Low: 49

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 44

Saturday Evening showers. High: 64, Low: 43

Sunday: Cooler by the lake. High: 61, Low: 46



