WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and warmer Friday with morning fog possible

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and slightly warmer Friday with morning fog possible and highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 37, Low: 33

Saturday: Cloudy. Windy and rainy. High: 45, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. High: 40, Low: 30.

Monday: Snow possible. High: 33, Low: 24

Tuesday: Flurries. High: 30, Low: 20

Wednesday: Cold. High: 28, Low: 18

Thursday: Scattered snow showers. High: 29, Low: 22

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago Weather; Freezing rain overnight leads to slick roads
Falling ice closes some downtown Chicago streets
Chicago Weather: Downtown sidewalks near skyscrapers closed due to falling ice
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
More Weather
Top Stories
Funeral to be held Friday for Dr. Tamara O'Neal
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
Man, 41, killed in Rogers Park shooting
Chicago Weather; Freezing rain overnight leads to slick roads
Steph Curry makes changes to Under Armour shoes after girl's letter
Chicago survivor of school fire recalls terrifying ordeal 60 years later
Sterigenics lawsuit goes to court Thursday, EPA holds packed forum in Willowbrook
Lincoln Yards developers reveal scaled back plans to appease neighbors
Show More
Face transplant patient reveals his incredible transformation
Museum dedicated to marijuana coming to LA in early 2019
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Starbucks to block porn on its wifi
More News