Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, rainy Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, breezy and rainy Saturday. HIghs in the upper 40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Overcast, breezy, periods of rain. High: 48, Low: 40

Sunday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 55, Low: 37

Monday: Sunny with showers late. High: 62, Low: 49

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms. High: 67, Low: 51

Wednesday: Rain lingers. High: 64, Low: 44

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 59, Low: 44

Friday: Sunny and nice. High: 65, Low: 46



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago family loses mother, son to COVID-19; father just out of ICU
Illinois surpasses goal of 10K COVID-19 tests in 1 day
Kane Co. offers some property relief, Will Co. residents still wondering
Melrose Park police officer dies from coronavirus
Stunning new numbers for COVID-19 cases in Illinois nursing homes
Face masks, donation jar stolen from Naperville business, owner says
Northwest suburban teachers deliver special grad gifts to hundreds of seniors
Show More
New antibody test study underway at Chicago hospital
Northwestern Medicine leads clinical trial for possible COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois: COVID-19 victims remembered
Chicago Bears pick TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johsnon in 2nd round of NFL Draft
Chicago to say goodbye to horse-drawn carriages
More TOP STORIES News