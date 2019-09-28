Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy, with a few showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and breezy with showers ending Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 65, Low: 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 71, Low: 65

Monday: Sunny, humid and windy. High: 86, Low: 70

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the day, storms late. High: 84, Low: 66

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 67, Low: 55

Thursday: Partly cloudy and much cooler. High: 62, Low: 50

Friday: Sunny, dry and cool. High: 63, Low: 49



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
