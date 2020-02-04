Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with patchy flurries and light snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday night with patchy flurries and light snow. Highs in the upper-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow by evening. High: 32, Low: 27

Thursday: AccuWeather Alert day: Two to six inches of snow expected. High: 29, Low: 20

Friday: Lake effect snow early, then partly sunny. High: 31, Low: 22

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: 32, Low: 22

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered light snow. High: 34, Low: 28

Monday: Cloudy, flurries. High: 38, Low: 30

Tuesday: Cloudy, wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 26



