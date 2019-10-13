Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, breezy with sprinkles Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Variably cloudy and breezy Sunday with sprinkles of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, breezy. High: 54, Low: 35

Monday: Sunny, early frost. High: 55, Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 64, Low: 42

Wednesday: Chilly. High: 52, Low: 38

Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Nice, warm. High: 64, Low: 52

Saturday: Mild, some early showers. High: 69, Low: 51



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
