Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy but dry Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy but dry Thursday. Highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 35, Low: 29

Friday: Cloudy, still gray. High: 36, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with snow/rain showers. High: 38, Low: 29

Sunday: Sunny and mild. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 48, Low: 32

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 34, Low: 19

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 27, Low: 12



