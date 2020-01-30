Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy but dry Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy but dry Thursday. Highs in the mid-30s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly cloudy, dry. High: 35, Low: 29: Cloudy, still gray. High: 36, Low: 30: Cloudy with snow/rain showers. High: 38, Low: 29: Sunny and mild. High: 47, Low: 38: Mostly sunny and mild with rain late. High: 48, Low: 32: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 34, Low: 19: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 27, Low: 12