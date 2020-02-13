Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly overnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 50, Low: 36

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 61, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild, nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing. High: 54, Low: 40

Sunday: Partly sunny, clearing. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Showers, still mild. High: 62, Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High: 68, Low: 55



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
