Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, chilly Saturday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, still chilly. High: 38, Low: 28

Sunday: Cloudy with light rain/snow. High: 37, Low: 27

Monday: Cloudy. High: 39, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, a little warmer. High: 43, Low: 34

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, closer to normal. High: 47, Low: 40

Thursday: Scattered rain. High: 43, Low: 27

Friday: Cold, windy. High: 34, Low: 20



