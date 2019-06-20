Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Thursday with rain early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, followed by clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Chilly with morning rain. High: 68, Low: 54

Friday: Sunny day, storms at night. High: 75, Low: 60

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 77, Low: 65

Sunday Cloudy, humid with showers, storms. High: 85, Low: 69

Monday: Hit or miss storms, cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64

Tuesday: Warm and mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 66

Wednesday: Sunny, warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 68


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
