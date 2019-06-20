Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Thursday with rain early

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, followed by clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs in the 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Chilly with morning rain. High: 68, Low: 54: Sunny day, storms at night. High: 75, Low: 60Cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 77, Low: 65Cloudy, humid with showers, storms. High: 85, Low: 69: Hit or miss storms, cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64: Warm and mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 66: Sunny, warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 68