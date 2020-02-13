Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and cloudy Tuesday. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Patchy fog and chilly. High: 46, Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered showers late. High: 58, Low: 46

Thursday: Some rain. High: 49, Low: 39

Friday: Rain likely. High: 44, Low: 44

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 53, Low: 39

Sunday: Wintry mix early. High: 39, Low: 32

Monday: Warmer. High: 53, Low: 38



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
