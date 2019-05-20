Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly with late rain

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and chilly with rain late Monday night. Lows in the 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, light rain in the morning. High: 55, Low: 50

Wednesday: Warm. A shower early, then clearing. High: 80, Low: 64

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 82, Low: 62

Friday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 83, Low: 62

Saturday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 76, Low: 55

Sunday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 71, Low: 54

Monday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 77, Low: 60


