Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly with spotted showers Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain, followed by clouds and chilly temperatures. Highs in the 60s.
Thursday: Chilly with morning rain. High: 68, Low: 54
Friday: Sunny day, storms at night. High: 77, Low: 60
Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers, storms. High: 77, Low: 65
Sunday Cloudy, humid with showers, storms. High: 85, Low: 69
Monday: Hit or miss storms, cloudy. High: 82, Low: 64
Tuesday: Warm and mainly dry. High: 80, Low: 66
Wednesday: Sunny, warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 68
