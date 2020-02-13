Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cold overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6037078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and quite cold overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Evening snow with some mix. High: 41, Low: 28: Cloudy, not as cold. High: 48, Low: 31: Rain at night. High: 51, Low: 32: Clearing, colder by the lake. High: 58, Low: 42: Stray showers. High: 49, Low: 32: Evening rain. High: 49, Low: 42: Morning rain. High: 59, Low: 37