Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cold, precipitation ends

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and cold, but precipitation ends Thursday evening. Lows around 20 to the mid-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Snow starts in the evening. High: 29, Low: 26
Saturday: AccuWeather Alert: Morning snow. High: 26, Low: 15

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow. High: 17, Low: 5

Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 19, Low: 18

Tuesday: Wintry mix to snow will fall. High: 30, Low: 19

Wednesday: Snow showers. High: 22, Low: 11

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 17, Low: 9

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
