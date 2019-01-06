WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool & breezy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy, cool and breezy Sunday for the Bears vs. Eagles game at Soldier Field. Highs near 40.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 40, Low: 39

Monday: Rainy and breezy. High: 54, Low: 37

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzles and flurries. High: 44, Low: 20
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and colder. High: 27, Low: 18

Thursday: More clouds and cold. High: 30, Low: 23

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 36, Low: 26

Saturday: Cloudy and mild. High: 41, Low: 28

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
