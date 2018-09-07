Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Friday with rain mainly south

Cloudy and cool with rain mainly south on Friday. The focus for this rain will be along and south of I-88.Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with ourMostly cloudy with rain, showers mainly south. High: 72, Low: 59Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 60Partly sunny and breezy with morning rain possible. High: 71, Low: 56Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75, Low: 55Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 60Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 64Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 65