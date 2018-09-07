WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Friday with rain mainly south

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and cool with rain mainly south on Friday. The focus for this rain will be along and south of I-88.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, showers mainly south. High: 72, Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain late. High: 72, Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy with morning rain possible. High: 71, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 75, Low: 55

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 79, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 83, Low: 64

Thursday: Sunny and warm, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 65

