Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid 40s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 43, Low: 32: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 26: Cloudy with snow showers at night. High: 33, Low: 28: Partly cloudy, some snow. High: 32, Low: 14: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26: Cloudy, chilly. High: 36, Low: 18: Cloudy and mild. High: 39, Low: 29