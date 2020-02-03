Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 43, Low: 32
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 26
Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers at night. High: 33, Low: 28
Thursday: Partly cloudy, some snow. High: 32, Low: 14
Friday: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26
Saturday: Cloudy, chilly. High: 36, Low: 18
Sunday: Cloudy and mild. High: 39, Low: 29
