Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy Monday with temperatures cooler by the lake. Highs in the mid 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 43, Low: 32

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow. High: 36, Low: 26

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers at night. High: 33, Low: 28

Thursday: Partly cloudy, some snow. High: 32, Low: 14

Friday: Sunny. High: 34, Low: 26

Saturday: Cloudy, chilly. High: 36, Low: 18

Sunday: Cloudy and mild. High: 39, Low: 29



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
