Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy, cool Sunday. Highs in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cloudy with spotty, light rain. High: 67, Low: 56: Warmer. High: 77, Low: 66: Warm with brief storms. High: 87, Low: 69: Stray storms. High: 88, Low: 72: Hot. High: 90, Low: 70: Mostly cloudy, showers early. High: 81, Low: 59: Partly sunny, low humidity. High: 79, Low: 64