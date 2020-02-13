Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool with showers possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy and cool with some showers possible overnight. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Cloudy with light rain. High: 47, Low: 43

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 60, Low: 44

Sunday: Partly cloudy, showers end. High: 49, Low: 39

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 50, Low: 42

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. High: 53, Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 50, Low: 37

Thursday: Partly sunny with spotty rain. High: 58, Low: 45



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
