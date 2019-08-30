Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and cool Friday night.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Stray showers late in the day. High: 73, Low: 62

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 76, Low: 59

Monday: Warmer. High: 83, Low: 67

Tuesday: Hot with late storms. High: 88, Low: 60

Wednesday: Much cooler. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Sunny, nice. High: 75, Low: 56

Friday: Nice. High: 77, Low: 60



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dies on tracks at Roosevelt Red Line station; 2 CTA workers hospitalized
Pritzker pardons veteran deported to Mexico, denied clemency by Rauner
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of accidental overdose
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian poses serious threat to Florida, now Category 3
Simone Biles' brother charged in connection with triple murder
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
Woman found shot in backyard of Lockport home
Show More
'Nothing off the table' in addressing deficit, Lightfoot team says
John Travolta plays obsessed fan in new film
McHenry teen battling Leukemia gets surprise visit with Javier Baez
Woman sexually assaulted on Museum Campus, police say
What to know before trying CBD
More TOP STORIES News