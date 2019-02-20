WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, dry, getting colder

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Cloudy and dry Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the 20s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Some sun. High: 34, Low: 17

Friday: Mostly sunny and dry. High: 38, Low: 30

Saturday: Cloudy with rain at times. High: 45, Low: 38

Sunday: Periods of rain changing to snow showers, windy. High: 39, Low: 16

Monday: Noticeably colder. High: 29, Low: 19

Tuesday: Cloudy with snow showers. High: 31, Low: 20

Wednesday: Scattered snow. High: 27, Low: 10

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
LIVE RADAR: Chicago Weather: Winter storm moves through area, bringing snow, ice
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
LIVE WEATHER TRACKER: Snow, ice coming Wednesday
More Weather
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett a suspect in criminal investigation for filing false police report, police say
R. Kelly moving out of West Side studio
Governor JB Pritzker delivers state budget address
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Judge denies Sterigenics temporary restraining order, Willowbrook facility remains closed
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
Suspect in custody after Park Manor barricade situation
Show More
Napkin, genealogy site lead police to arrest dad in 1993 murder
WATCH: Scientist's close encounter with killer whale
Funeral for intern killed in Aurora shooting to take place Wednesday
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
3 killed in NJ crash caused by driver on drugs, sources say
More News